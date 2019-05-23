Microsoft and ARM Turn Their Back on Huawei As Well After US Ban

Huawei Losing More Partners

Following the US ban on Huawei last week, more companies are cutting ties with the Chinese smartphone giant. Initially, Intel, Micron and Qualcomm were the first. Now, Microsoft as well as ARM Technologies are suspending business with Huawei.

ARM is reportedly telling their employees to cease “all active contracts, support entitlements, and any pending engagements.” Although ARM is based out of the UK, they have “US origin technology”, and must comply to the US trade clampdown.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has pulled out Huawei laptops from their online stores. Although, they will still apparently continue selling them on their physical stores until stock is depleted. Whether Microsoft intends to stop offering Windows OS licenses to Huawei is stilll unclear. Just like with the Android ban, the company has a contingency OS in case they cannot use a Windows OS. Although, this will obviously affect their sales since it won’t be easy to convince users to use a new operating system.

Panasonic Re-Evaluating Huawei Relationship

News of Japanese company Panasonic cutting ties with the Chinese smartphone company began circulating a few hours ago as well. An internal memo to employees reportedly suggested that they will be suspending business.

However, Panasonic has now clarified that they are merely scrutinizing whether the trade restrictions affect their relationship with Huawei. Business operations not in breach of US regulations would continue to trade normally.

“Panasonic will continue to strictly abide by the laws and regulations of the countries and regions in which we conduct business,” via statement to the BBC.

More companies are going to make announcements in the next few weeks. Especially after their legal teams evaluate to see whether they must comply with the trade ban.