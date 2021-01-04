Microsoft Appeals to AMD for More Xbox Chipsets

It’s not exactly a secret that since their launch in November, getting hold of an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or a PS5 for that matter, hasn’t been easy. In fact, it’s been bloody difficult bordering on impossible! – Even now, nearly 2 months on from their release, the chances of you finding a next-gen console available to purchase directly from a retailer are still pretty slim. It seems, however, that Microsoft is very keen to ramp up production, and in a report via Gizmodo, they have even gone as far as directly contacting AMD in order to attempt to secure more chipset orders!

Microsoft Asks AMD for More Xbox Chipsets!

Speaking in a recent interview, Xbox chief Phil Spencer has confirmed that Microsoft is still very actively seeking means of ramping up production of both their Xbox Series X and S consoles in order to meet consumer demand. With limited supply largely originating from AMD (who provide the APU for the console), however, it has even led them as far as directly contacting Team Red’s CEO, Dr Lisa Su, in order to attempt to try and secure, or at least encourage, more supplies.

“I get some people [asking], ‘why didn’t you build more? Why didn’t you start earlier? Why didn’t you ship them earlier?’ I mean, all of those things. It’s really just down to physics and engineering. We’re not holding them back: We’re building them as fast as we can. We have all the assembly lines going. I was on the phone last week with Lisa Su at AMD [asking], ‘How do we get more? How do we get more?’ So it’s something that we’re constantly working on.”

What Do We Think?

In terms of getting hold of any next-gen console without any relative difficult, it still seems pretty clear that a reasonable level of availability should not be anticipated until around Summer this year. And for many, even that might be considered overly optimistic. With Microsoft at least more than a little keen to try and match some of the demand, however, there is hope that if an Xbox Series X or S is on your shopping list, hopefully, you should find things improving in the near future!

What do you think? Have you managed to get your hands on a next-gen console yet? If not, are you deliberately waiting until supply levels improve? – Let us know in the comments!