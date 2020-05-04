Microsoft Get Class Action Lawsuit Over Xbox Elite Controllers

The Microsoft Elite range of Xbox controllers represent their highest-tier releases and, by proxy, come at a rather eye-watering price. It seems, however, that many owners of them are more than a little angry about their quality. So much so, in fact, that they’ve decided to take their frustrations through the legal system!

In a report via Eurogamer, a class action lawsuit has officially been filed in America over allegations that the controller (specifically the thumb-sticks) have a known-fault that Microsoft is choosing to ignore!

Xbox Controller Class Action Lawsuit

So, what’s the problem? Well, similar to that recently seen with Nintendo’s Switch controllers, the class-action lawsuit alleges that the thumbsticks have a known issue. Specifically referred to as ‘stick drift’, this is when the thumb stick incorrectly registers an input without the thumbstick actually being moved.

With the case raised by Donald McFadden, he has stated that he has purchased two of the Elite controllers and had this issue with both of them. The frustrating aspect, however, is that Microsoft has seemingly chosen to ignore it to the point that people believe this to be a known problem at the company, but Microsoft is just ignoring it under the 90-day warranty the controller has.

What Do We Think?

Honestly? I think this is probably an entirely legitimate case. Although I don’t own an ‘elite’ controller, I have this exact same issue with one of my own Xbox One controllers. Specifically, the left analog seems to occasionally (and without my involvement) apply a short but sharp right input.

Not so much a problem in most games, but in GTA V, Forza or any other driving game, this has caused me to crash on more than a few occassions (if you want, I’ll post a video of it).

Put simply, it’s an added level of difficulty I didn’t really want. As such, I’ve just gone back to my trusty 360 controller. So, in a nutshell, I hope this is successful as, elite or not, I think this is definitely a problem with the design and I’m delighted to hear that I’m not alone here!

