Microsoft Confirm HoloLens 2 Release Date

While the Microsoft HoloLens hasn’t exactly been setting the world on fire since its initial release, it has been known for some time that the company was working on a new updated version that would include a significant number of improvements. One of the main key questions, however, has been when would they release it?

Well, in a report via Engadget we might have our answer as Microsoft has confirmed that it plans to launch their new augmented reality HoloLens 2 headset this September.

Microsoft Confirm HoloLens 2 September Release Date

Sadly, Microsoft has not gone as far as to commit to a specific date. They have, however, made it clear that they do plan to release this to the public within the next month.

So, what improvements have been made? Well, starting off with one of the more obvious aspects, Microsoft has introduced a significantly better display. Compared to the prior model, they equate as going from 720p to 2K (albeit, they likely are not the actual resolutions).

In addition to this, and perhaps on a more consumer-friendly level, the headset has also been redesigned. As such, it should be lighter, less warm and also generally more comfortable to wear.

What Do We Think?

With a reported $3,500 price tag, this isn’t exactly targetting the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive. Then again, this is a very different product than those and carries a lot more sophisticated technology.

Again, this likely isn’t going to set the world on fire. Then again, I daresay you wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to try one out either!

