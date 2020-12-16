Microsoft Confirms EA Play on Xbox Game Pass Has Been Delayed

Following an announcement earlier this year that EA Play would officially be added to the Xbox Game Pass, there was clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding this. I mean, while the range offered in Game Pass is already pretty excellent, throwing what EA has into the mix was certainly going to sweeten the deal even more. – Following an official announcement, however, Microsoft has some bad news for us.

The addition of EA Play into Xbox Game Pass has officially been delayed until 2021.

EA Play On Xbox Game Pass is Delayed!

The news is certainly not only disappointing for fans, but also Microsoft who were originally intending to officially announce the introduction of EA Play before the end of this year. As part of the statement, however, Microsoft has said:

“When we originally set out to write this blog post, which would announce the availability of EA Play on PC with Xbox Game Pass, it looked a little bit different. Unfortunately, what had been a celebratory post is now one asking for a little more patience: We made the decision to delay until 2021 the release of EA Play on PC as part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate memberships. We established this partnership with Electronic Arts because they are as passionate as we are about helping people and communities discover great games, and we knew we could provide a great experience for members by working together. In order to deliver on that, we need more time to provide the Xbox Game Pass experience. We’ll have more to share early next year; as always, we appreciate your support as we work to deliver this experience for our Xbox Game Pass members. Stay tuned for more information.”

What Do We Think?

One of the most notable aspects of this announcement is that while the delay has been confirmed, Microsoft has not gone as far as to suggest when we can expect EA Play to be added to the Xbox Game Pass. All going well though, the difficulties in seemingly integrating the two services will quickly be resolved and, when it is, well… Your Xbox Game Pass will get a lot juicier for sure!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!