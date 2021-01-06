Microsoft Confirms Xbox Series X Controller Issue

Not long after the release of the Xbox Series X console, many users began reporting quite a significant problem with the controller. Specifically, that it would, without any apparent reason or warning, disconnect from the system and refuse to re-sync unless the power was disconnected or the controller was physically (via a USB cable) connected to the system. – Well, following a report via CNET, it may have taken a while, but Microsoft has finally acknowledged the issue and promises that a fix is on the way as soon as possible.

Microsoft Confirm Xbox Series X Controller Issue!

For reasons that are more than a little unclear at the time of writing, the general consensus from the community is that the issue is predominantly found within the blue and black versions of the controller. Why these ones in particular? – No idea! – In finally acknowledging the issue, however, Microsoft has said:

“We are aware some players may be experiencing disconnects with their new Xbox Wireless Controllers and our teams are actively working on a solution to be included in a future update.”

What Can I Do?

For the time being, if you are experiencing this controller issue, the only solid pieces of advice currently offered is ensuring that the controllers firmware has been updated or that it remains physically connected to the Xbox console via USB. For the time being, however, this is undoubtedly a very frustrating problem for users, but all going well, Microsoft will identify exactly what’s causing it and have a fix on the way in the very near future!

