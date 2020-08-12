Microsoft Confirms Xbox Series X November Release!

So, between the Xbox Series X and the PS5, while we definitely know that both are coming before the end of this year, neither Microsoft nor Sony had yet revealed anything specific regarding when. It’s almost as if they were locked in a ‘who blinks first’ competition.

Well, following an official post by Microsoft, while we don’t have exact confirmation of its release date, they have given us confirmation as to which month the Xbox Series X will be released.

Xbox Series

So, in an announcement that (likely) nobody will find surprising, Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Series X will be released in November. Yep, I’m afraid they haven’t been more specific than that. At least it’s something though. In making the announcement, however, there is some bad news with it. Namely, that Halo Infinite has been delayed into 2021.

“Today, we announced updates to Halo Infinite’s launch timing. Our vision at Xbox and 343 Industries has always been to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever for our fans, while also balancing the team’s well-being. To do that, we will need some more time to finish the critical work necessary to launch Halo Infinite, which will come in 2021. We have plenty to keep you busy until Chief arrives: There will be thousands of games to play, spanning four generations, when Xbox Series X launches globally this November and over 100 optimized for Xbox Series X titles, built to take full advantage of our most powerful console, are planned for this year. And with brand new console features like hardware-accelerated Direct X raytracing, framerates up to 120 frames per second, faster loading times, and Quick Resume for multiple games, playing will look and feel better, no matter which games you choose to play on day one.”

What Do We Think?

As we noted earlier, it has seemed, for several months now, a pretty nailed-on fact (pending confirmation) that both Sony and Microsoft were aiming for a November release date for their next-gen consoles. You know, just in time for it to be firmly placed (and presumably saved up for) on a number of Christmas lists.

Why the lack of any confirmed specific date from Microsoft though? Well, the most obvious answer (at the time of writing) is that even they don’t know yet. There is, after all, a lot of marketing to get in place and coordinate.

If you are, however, looking forward to trying out the Xbox Series X, we now have confirmation that a November release date is (practically) written in stone. So, I guess it’s your turn to blink now Sony…

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!