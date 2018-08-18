Windows Defender Works With Vendors To Stop False Positives

Windows Defender has become one of the most popular anti-virus programs out there. Available for free, it initially had a bit of a rocky start. Today though it is one of the better anti-virus programs out there and is certainly widely used. Whether you realise it or not! It’s so good in fact that many people these days are happy enough relying solely upon it.

If it does have a problem though, it is its tendency to inform you of false positives. In a report via NeoWin though, Microsoft has now started contacting vendors with the hope to either reduce these or stop them entirely.

What Is A False Positive

A false positive, in terms of anti-virus software, is when it tells you that something malicious is on your system. Now, admittedly this doesn’t happen often, it is, however, something that can give someone unfamiliar with computers a case of the heeby-jeebies. Most of the time this is Windows Defender simply misinterpreting a file. It can, however, sometimes take action based on its incorrect reading of it.

Microsoft Store

While Microsoft has said that they are looking to work with third parties more to stop this, they have suggested that them simply coming on board with the Microsoft Store would also be a good step in the right direction. Alternatively, developers should look to get their files digitally signed which should also help prevent this happen.

Despite it all though, I still really like Windows Defender. Sure it isn’t right all the time, but having used it exclusively for well over 3 years now, I have very little issue with it.

What do you think? Which anti-virus program do you use? What is your opinion of Windows Defender? – Let us know in the comments!

