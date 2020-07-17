Microsoft Discontinues the Xbox One X & Xbox One S Digital

With the release of the Xbox Series X expected around November this year, it was only a matter of time before Microsoft would start ending production of its current-gen systems. With most expecting that to happen around early 2021, however, in a report via The Verge, Microsoft has confirmed that both the Xbox Series X and Xbox One S (Digital Edition) are both officially in the discontinuation process right now!

Microsoft Discontinues Xbox One X & Xbox One S (Digital)

While Microsoft still plans to continue making the standard (non-digital) Xbox One S, they have confirmed that their high-performance Xbox One X and Xbox One S (digital release) consoles have now both officially entered their end-of-life phase with production set to be halted in the very near future. Specifically, so the resources can be reallocated to making more Xbox Series X systems.

“As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we’re taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.”

What Do We Think?

It has been suspected for quite some time now that Microsoft was slowing down the production of their existing systems with some consumers reporting difficulties in finding the consoles for sale. While the standard Xbox Series S will remain active for the immediate future, however, if you were hoping that the launch of the Xbox Series X would result in some great deals on their current-gen platforms, it seems you might be set for more than a little disappointment!

What do you think? Are you surprised by this news? – Let us know in the comments!

