Microsoft Edge Has a Crash Issue Involving Google Chrome

/ 29 mins ago
microsoft edge

With the release of the new chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser only a couple of months ago, it has already started to gain a surprisingly level of traction with PC users. While still a long way behind the market share of Google Chrome, it has still managed (in such a relatively short period) to make more than a few converts. Including many of us here at eTeknix. It should be noted though, the decision to swap has come with many good reasons. It runs fast, smooth, and certainly doesn’t seem to (comparatively speaking) want to eat up anywhere near as much RAM as Chrome.

In a report via The Verge, however, some users have reported a rather curious problem with Edge. Specifically, that when going to search for something into the address bar, it can randomly crash. Well, if you too are experiencing this problem, while it isn’t officially confirmed, there may be a rather curious reason as to why it’s happening!

Microsoft Edge Crashes

So, what’s causing the browser to crash? Well, it seems that a lot of it boils down to what search engine your Edge browser is defaulted to. While Edge comes with ‘Bing’ as standard, I think many would agree that (on the whole) it’s pretty crap. As such, you may have decided to change this to Google’s alternative.

Well, apparently, that’s what’s causing the problem. Put simply, Microsoft Edge doesn’t like you searching (defaulty) on Google.

microsoft edge new mds

A Workaround

While Microsoft will undoubtedly release a patch to correct the error, they have advised in the meantime that, if you continue to use Google as your default search option, disabling search suggestions within the browser should solve the crashing problem. These can be accessed by typing “edge://settings/search” in your address bar.

It is, however, mildly amusing that such a relatively benign function (particularly one from Google) should be causing such a big problem! You’d almost think they’d done it deliberately!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Is Ray Tracing a feature that you care about?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend