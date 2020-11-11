Microsoft Ends Support for Windows 10 1809 Build

Officially speaking, Microsoft generally tends to offer support for its latest operation system builds for around 18-months. Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, however, to prevent any notable disruptions to medical-based facilities (in something we’re sure that has absolutely nothing to do with the fact Microsoft’s major Windows 10 updates always seem to fix one thing and break two) they announced that the 1809 build would be given a 6-month stay of execution.

Well, if you are still on that version, it might be a prudent time to hop onto the update section as in a report via WindowsCentral, support for Windows 10 1809 has now officially come to an end!

Windows 10 – 1809

So, if you do currently have 1809 installed on your system, you might be wondering why it’s so important that you update to the latest build. Well, while Windows 10 will, generally speaking, largely appear to remain the same for the casual user, the important factor basically boils down to security. Put simply, with this official end of support now in effect, users of the 1809 build will no longer receive those updates!

Is that such a bad thing? Well, for many, probably not. For me though, I always consider PC security updates to being similar to insurance. You do it in the hope that you’ll never need it! And if you don’t, well, you know there will definitely be more than a few risks you’re taking that only increase over time!

Time to Update!

With Windows 10’s most current operating system being version 20H2, it may well be worth you checking your update section anyway as, similar to previous build releases, Microsoft has been easing this one out to consumers rather than forcing it. As such, many of you will likely find that while you’re still (probably) using 1903 (or 1904 which was only an incremental update), 20H2 is available to you now in the Windows 10 update settings as an ‘optional’ download.

What if you’re still on 1903/1904 though? Should you still update to the latest version? Well, if you are, don’t breathe easy as the 6-month delay of 1809 has not made any impact on the exceptionally likely probability that 1903’s support will end next month as that specific 18-month period comes to an end!

Put simply, it’s time to check your operating system updates!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!