Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 IS Coming to Steam!

/ 16 mins ago
Microsoft Confirms Modding Support for Upcoming Flight Simulator

With it being just under three weeks until Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is released I daresay that for those of you not invited to the closed-beta, you can’t wait to try this out. Not only from the point of view that this is the first ‘flight simulator’ Microsoft has released for years, but also, in terms of graphics, it looks absolutely stunning.

If you did, however, have reservations about the fact that it was primarily going to be sold on the Microsoft Store, then I have good news for you. Following a report via PCGamesN, Microsoft has confirmed that the game will be made available, on day one, through their store, but more importantly, also through Steam.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

In making the announcement, Jorg Neumann, who is essentially Microsoft’s lead on the Flight Simulator, he has said:

“In addition to availability on Windows 10 and Xbox Game Pass for PC (Xbox Game Pass for PC is currently in beta), Microsoft Flight Simulator will also be coming to Steam on August 18.

We are thrilled to announce that Steam pre-orders for the Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Deluxe editions of Microsoft Flight Simulator start today!”

More so, he has also confirmed that the game will be coming with VR support that will be introduced later in the year!

microsoft flight simulator

What Do We Think?

I must admit that between the Microsoft Store and Steam (at least in my opinion) the latter is a more friendly platform to use. While I won’t go into details, let’s just say that the Microsoft Store can sometimes be more than a little quirky about where it wants to install things and we already know that this ‘game’ has the potential to be a colossally huge file!

If you do, however, want confirmation of this, you can check out the official Steam Store website for Microsoft Flight Simulator via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

