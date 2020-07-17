Microsoft Flight Simulator Boxed Version Comes with 10 Discs

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will officially release on August 18th and, if you’re anything like me, you’re hugely looking forward to this release. Not only from the point of view that the videos/screenshots released show it to look absolutely amazing but it’s a pretty solid gateway for those of us who quite fancy flying but can’t exactly afford to get a proper PPL (Private Pilots License).

Based on the stunning accurate visuals, however, although no official confirmation is yet in, we have long suspected that this game may come with a stonkingly huge installation size and, following a report via TechSpot, an image has leaked online potentially confirming this with the physical boxed copy (apparently) set to be supplied with 10 discs!

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

With a DVD (depending on its type) being able to hold roughly 8-9.5GB of data, assuming that each disc is crammed full, this would suggest that the files held come at around 90GB. Remember though, as installation files they have likely been compressed and, as such, we easily be looking at a minimum of around 200GB here when installed and potentially even massively higher than that if you go for all of the map packs.

What Do We Think?

Like prior Microsoft Flight Simulator releases, you’re likely going to be given the option to only install the high-quality map areas you want. That being said, however, while no exact figures have yet been provided, if you’re planning on slapping this onto an SSD (which sounds like an excellent idea) you might either want to get a little housekeeping in order or, who knows, maybe even look towards getting a new one entirely because, there’s no doubt about it, this game is going to be a fatty!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!