New Microsoft Flight Simulator Update Should Boost Performance

Microsoft Flight Simulator is undoubtedly one of the best-looking ‘games‘ around at the moment. Albeit, with such hefty levels of graphical performance, many have argued (and it’s hard to disagree) that you need a pretty beefy PC to get the best out of it. – Well, following a new update released today, all going well pretty much everyone should (hopefully) see a little bit of a boost in the FPS department!

Microsoft Flight Simulator

As part of the latest update (which should be available to download and apply right now!) developer Asobo studios has said that while this performance boost will only largely be noted in more ‘populous’ areas, it should help enhance the performance of the game when the frames start to drop a little on the low side!

“The following issues will be addressed: Performance optimizations when flying close to large airports such as Dallas-Ft Worth (KDFW) Performance optimizations of server requests when in the menus and during flight While this fix may not address all performance related issues we believe this patch will help many of you get back to flying and encourage you to provide feedback on this patch as we continue to improve the sim performance with each future update. Thanks!”

What Do We Think?

As above, while it’s hard to argue that Microsoft Flight Simulator isn’t an amazing game to look at, it is, quite possibly, one of the most demanding titles around when you start to slowly slide those graphical options to the right. As such, while we have yet to take to the skies to try this new update out for ourselves, all going well this should continue the semi-tradition since the launch of more optimizations being brought so we can all experience Microsoft Flight Simulator in silky smooth framerates rather than as a slideshow!

You can, incidentally, check out the full update blog via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!