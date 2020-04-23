Microsoft Flight Simulator Reveals PC Requirements

We’ve heard a lot about Microsoft Flight Simulator over the last couple of years and, in terms of visual glory, it appears to be one of the best looking games ever created. Well, pending what we get when it finally comes out at least. This has, however, led to the question of how beefy is your PC going to need to be to run it.

Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, we have our answer. A list of (likely provisional) PC requirements have been revealed and, put simply if you want this running at its best, you’re going to need some hefty components!

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Admittedly, the minimum and recommended specs are not too bad with them requiring processors and graphics cards that would (at least in my opinion) fall within the current ‘mid-tier’ of gaming systems. At maximum specifications, however, you’re definitely in high-end territory.

Just in graphics cards alone, when it recommends an AMD Radeon VII (arguably still AMD’s strongest GPU) and a Nvidia 2080, this tells you that Microsoft Flight Simulator can push GPUs hard. The thing that most caught my attention though is the RAM. With it recommending 32GB of RAM (again, in the top-spec) this is the first time I think I’ve seen a game go this high in their suggestions.

Put simply, the top-tier specs for Microsoft Flight Simulator are pretty damn high. As above though, it’s not like we expected anything difference!

What Do We Think?

I’m a huge fan of the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise and will freely admit, I’m very hyped for this release. Having seen these specifications, however, while I easily surpass the recommended, I know I’m going to have to make a few tweaks and compromises to make it look as glorious as possible while still being able to happily run on my PC. While we awaiting specifications based on resolution, the only silver lining is that the ‘top-spec’ listed may be specifically for 4K. At least, that’s what I’m hoping since I happily game at 1440p.

What do you think? How does your PC stack up to these specifications? Are you looking forward to Microsoft Flight Simulator? – Let us know in the comments!