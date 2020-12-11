Microsoft Flight Simulator is Coming to Xbox Series X/S this Summer

Microsoft Flight Simulator is, arguably speaking, one of the best looking games (if it can so be called) currently around at the moment. In fact, the visuals are so impressive that many people with only a minimal interest in the technicalities of flying are checking it out on their PC systems. Well, presuming they have a PC ‘good’ enough to handle its rather terse requirements.

With it being a Microsoft game, however, it has been well known that the intention to bring it to their new Xbox Series X and S consoles has always existed. Following the release of an official trailer, however, is now 100% confirmed. Yes, Microsoft Flight Simulator is heading to Xbox this Summer!

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Following the announcement, Microsoft has confirmed that the console release of their Flight Simulator will look to completely replicate visual and gameplay experience currently provided on the PC version. Put simply, while they haven’t gone as far as to say it will look better, the chances are that if you have a rather humble gaming PC, this may well represent one of the best ways to tackle the skies!

When is It Out?

While a Summer 2021 launch has been confirmed for Microsoft Flight Simulator on the Xbox Series X and S, Microsoft has not quite gone as far yet as to give any kind of exact release date. Put simply though, if you are an owner of one of these next-gen consoles, you’re going to almost certainly want to check this out.

The only mildly disappointing news is that it does not appear that any interest exists (at least, not from Microsoft) to release it for the Xbox One or Xbox One X. Albeit, whether they could actually run it (well enough) would clearly be a debatable point.

