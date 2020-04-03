Microsoft Hopes to Avoid ‘Staggered’ Xbox Series X Launch

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting production lines worldwide, there have been growing concerns that this may ultimately result in both the PS5 and Xbox Series X (scheduled for launch this fall) being potentially pushed back into 2021.

Well, in a report via GamesIndustry, it seems that Microsoft’s Xbox Chief Phil Spencer still seems confident that a 2020 launch will still happen. He has, however, also issued a semi-warning that they’d want to avoid a ‘staggered’ release.

Xbox Series X

So, what is a staggered release and why would they want to avoid it? Well, in a nutshell, they don’t want the history of the Xbox One to repeat itself. A ‘staggered’ launch would see the console launched in differing regions on different days. For example, Europe may receive it on November 1st whereas America wouldn’t get it until November 28th. This is generally done to ensure good and consistent supplies for specific areas and countries.

Speaking of this potential occurrence, however, Phil Spencer has been keen to emphasize that they would, if at all possible, want to avoid this happening again!

“I know that significant delays in regional launches hurt us. It hurts us with the sentiment of the fans. Every time I go to Japan I’m reminded that we were nine months late launching there with Xbox One. (Editors Note – The Xbox One tanked in Japan!) And the internet means that everybody knows where everything is launched. It’s not like 30 years ago… You don’t get the roar of people getting excited from other regions.”

“No Plan B”

Phil Spencer has also confirmed that in terms of launches, Microsoft currently has “no plan B”. In other words, they still fully intend for the Xbox Series X to launch everywhere, at the same time, before the end of 2020. Whether this can be achieved or not still remains to be seen. Let’s be honest though, there are legitimate question marks on whether this (or the PS5) will be able to meet that date.

In other words, what Microsoft is basically saying here is that if they can’t do a worldwide launch before the end of the year, they definitely don’t want to stagger it either. This, by proxy, surely means that delays are at least potentially on the cards!

