Microsoft Launches Windows 10 Patch to Stop Update Issues

Despite it being well over 2 months now since the Windows 10 May update was released, there are still a significant amount of users who have yet to be prompted to install the latest version. That isn’t, however, necessarily their own fault as issues within the operating system software may be preventing it from correctly ‘finding’ the update to install. Put simply, for the May update to install, Windows 10 has to be happy. Clearly, however, some systems are not!

In a report via TechSpot, however, Microsoft has introduced a new ‘reliability’ patch. One that will look to give Windows 10 the appropriate nudge to ensure that the update is made. What does it do though?

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Update ‘Helper’ Patch

The update, known as KB4023057, has been released to help systems not correctly detecting the update. Specifically, to find it and, ultimately, resolve any issues that are preventing it from being installed.

In announcing the update, Microsoft has said:

“This update includes files and resources that address issues that affect the update processes in Windows 10 that may prevent important Windows updates from being installed. These improvements help make sure that updates are installed seamlessly on your device. And they help improve the reliability and security of devices that are running Windows 10.”

What Does The Update Do?

Think of the update as a ‘health check’ of your Windows 10 operating system. One made to ensure that aspects of your system such as the registry, corrupted files or ill-advised compressions are resolved. This should, all going well, get your operating system in a good state to detect and install the latest update. This is, of course, presuming that you haven’t blocked updates entirely.

So, if you haven’t yet received the latest seasonal update, or indeed, haven’t been prompted to do so, expect something to happen within the next few days!

What do you think? Have you received the May Update yet? How often do you check for Windows updates? In addition, what has your update experience been like so far? – Let us know in the comments!