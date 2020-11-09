Microsoft is Looking to Buy ‘Several’ Japanese Game Studios

It’s been pretty clear over the last few years that Microsoft has been very active in looking to purchase game developers in order to make their titles exclusive to either the Xbox or PC platform. Largely in response to Sony having a number of major exclusives that have, so far, largely stubbornly remained on the PlayStation. An example of just how proactive Microsoft is being in this matter was seen as recently as back in September when they confirmed the purchase of Zenimax (parent company of Bethesda).

Well, following a report via Bloomberg, it seems that the trend is not set to end there. Why? Well, sources close to Microsoft cite that the company is currently working exceptionally hard at attempting to acquire a number of Japanese-based game studio. Put simply, they’re trying to poach some companies from Sony’s own back yard!

Microsoft is After Japanese Game Studios!

Although no studios have been specifically cited in this rumor, there are clearly more than a few to pick from. The two most likely candidates, however, would undoubtedly represent either Bandai Namco or Konami. Of these, it’s entirely possible that, for the right price, both would be willing to consider the sale of at least their gaming departments. Particularly Konami as, in recent years, they’ve shown little interest in making anything other than pachinko machines.

What Do We Think?

Other options could possibly include Square Enix or FromSoftware. In those regards, however, we have our doubts. Both developers have a long history with the PlayStation and it is believed that Sony may already actually own something of a stake in the latter company which would make Microsoft getting onboard seem more than a little unlikely. Make no bones about it though, Microsoft wants to expand its gaming sector and, by proxy, bring more exclusives to its own platforms. If they could manage to get their hands on Konami though, that would surely represent some pretty exciting news! And yes, we have heard completely separate rumors suggesting that Konami is willing to listen to offers for at least some of their major IPs.

