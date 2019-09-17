Microsoft May Be Moving to AMD for their New Surface Laptop

There is very little doubt that with the release of their Ryzen processors a little over 2-years ago, a lot more manufacturers have started to pay attention to AMD’s products. We have already started to see a number of major system and laptop manufacturers make the transition from Intel to AMD. This is largely based on AMD’s better overall supply levels. It is, however, hardly any secret that Intel is struggling to pump out processors in the numbers the market would like.

Put simply, it seems likely that AMD’s once-tiny laptop market share is set to grow hugely in the coming years.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, it seems that another major manufacturer might be set to jump ship. Yes, rumours are suggesting that Microsoft is set to abandon Intel in their latest Surface product releases. Instead, they are going to make the move to AMD!

Microsoft Surface to Feature AMD Processor Technology?

It was confirmed last week that Microsoft was planning to live-stream their latest ‘Surface’ event. In addition, their CEO Satya Nadella was also going to be in attendance. This all pointed towards something pretty big being on the horizon.

Based on this rumour, it seems fairly likely that if a big announcement is going to be made (beyond the release of new Surface products) it’s going to be that Microsoft is basing their latest models on AMD’s processor technology. Just how significant is this, though?

What Do We Think?

Overall, this doesn’t just seem possible, it seems very probable and that would be a very big move. Particularly in regards to Intel. They must surely be paying attention to the number of companies who are already seeing AMD as a more preferential option. Losing Microsoft too would come as a huge blow.

With the event scheduled to take place on October 2nd, however, if this is the big announcement, we don’t have long to wait to find out!

What do you think? How significant a move would you view this? Would this impact your decision on buying one? – Let us know in the comments!