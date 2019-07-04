Microsoft May be Working on Low-Cost Xbox Streaming Device

Xbox Streaming Box

With Microsoft confirming their upcoming next-gen console at E3 2019, there has been a lot of rumour and speculation as to exactly what form this might take. Fortunately, we have been gathering all of the juiciest information together for you in one place, so if you do want to learn more, be sure to check out the link here!

Microsoft did, however, seemingly make one aspect of the announcement clear. Namely, that they had no plans to release a ‘cut-down’ budget version of the console. The Xbox Two (or Project Scarlett) would be a system designed to come out swinging with some impressively high specifications.

In a report via TrustedReviews, however, that may not be entirely correct as rumours are suggesting that Microsoft is planning to launch an Xbox Two ‘Streaming’ device in tandem with the release of Project Scarlett.

Low-Cost Device

The streaming platform is reportedly Microsoft’s alternative to creating a ‘watered-down’ version of their main console. One that will operate as an independent system as a streaming box. This is likely a response to the Google Stadia, rumours are, however, suggesting that Microsoft is planning to hugely undercut their competition.

By how much? Well, early speculation suggests that Microsoft may only charge circa £60-£80 for the system including a controller.

What Do We Think?

The concept of Microsoft releasing a streaming based platform is certainly interesting. They are, after all, one of the few companies who really have both the catalogue and resources to make it work. If they can manage to stick to this rumoured price tag as well, it could prove to be a colossally huge success.

Even if I didn’t buy Microsoft’s next gen-console, if they offering a Streaming based alternative for less than £100, I’d be all over it! I suspect many others would too!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!