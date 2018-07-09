Microsoft May Launch a Budget Surface Tablet on July 13

/ 15 mins ago

The long rumoured non-pro budget version of the Microsoft Surface tablet is apparently almost here. Leaked information courtesy of Reddit (via MSPowerUser) suggests that all stores will begin listing the device on Friday, July 13.

The rumours started as early as three years ago, but now more solid information have come to light in terms of what hardware it is packing. According to insiders, the tablet has a 10″ screen with a resolution of 1800 x 1200. It only weighs 562 grams and comes with a USB-C port as well as a microSD storage expansion port.

Processor options go all the way up to “Kaby Lake” Pentium Gold level, but the base version comes with a Intel “Gemini Lake” Pentium Silver N5000 quad-core x86 SoC. The base option also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Greater configuration options provide 8GB RAM with either 128GB (with optional LTE) or 256GB of storage (with LTE).

Microsoft Surface PRO with Type Cover

How Much is This New Surface Tablet?

Pricing starts at just $399 USD for Education users, although the max configuration tops out to $829 USD. Extra accessories include Type Cover and mouse.

