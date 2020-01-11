Microsoft – ‘No First-Party Xbox Series X Games For a While’

With the upcoming launch of the Xbox Series X expected around November this year, there is clearly a lot of curiosity as to what this new next-gen console will represent. More so, how it will stack up against Sony’s PS5.

In a report via Kotaku, however, if you’re hoping for a whole bunch of 1st-party exclusives to be announced for the console, then you’re set to be disappointed. Why? Well, Microsoft has basically said that they’ll likely not be any. Well, not at least for (probably) the first 2 years!

Microsoft – ‘No 1st Party Xbox Series X Exclusives’

Speaking in an interview, Xbox’s Matt Booty has said that he doubts that they’ll be any 1st-party exclusives released for the system for at least its first 1-2 years.

“As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices. We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content.”

Sounds good, right? – Well, the more I think about it, the more I think it’s a HUGE mistake.

That Sounds… Bad!

Now, there will, of course, be exclusives released on the Xbox Series X. In addition, they’ll probably be ready for launch day. What Microsoft has made clear, however, is that they will not be making any of them initially. In other words, this is a job for third-party companies.

Still don’t get it? Well, any of Microsoft’s developed games will, ultimately, also be made available either for the PC or the Xbox One AS WELL AS the Xbox Series X. Is this a smart move? Well, it’s considerate. They’re not going to throw owners of the older system immediately under the bus with new releases (which Sony WILL probably do).

On the other hand, however, I can’t help but just see this as another reason why the PlayStation 5 will probably be the more successful out of the two. Like it or not, exclusive games sell consoles! – Do you think the Nintendo Switch would be selling so well if Mario and Zelda were available on all consoles?… Personally, I think this is a mistake. A BIG one!

What do you think? If this a smart move or a mistake by Microsoft? Which console do you think you’ll end up getting? – Let us know in the comments!