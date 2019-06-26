Microsoft Plans to Revive Classic RTS Game Age of Mythology

Another Microsoft Classic Returning

Age of Empires creative director Adam Isgreen has confirmed (via Eurogamer) that an Age of Mythology revival is on Microsoft‘s horizon. For now, the focus is obviously on getting through the Definitive Edition releases of all Age of Empire games. This includes the upcoming Age of Empires IV by Relic Entertainment as well. Which, understandably means it may take some time and we would have to wait a few more years.

Just like Age of Empires HD, Age of Mythology received a high-definition update as recently as 2014 (dubbed Extended Edition). The original itself came out back in 2002, so it certainly required changes to make it playable on modern systems. The HD editions simply unlocked the maximum resolution and updated some sprites. Meanwhile, the Definitive Editions are complete overhauls and even support 4K resolutions.

What is Age of Mythology About?

In case you are too young to remember Age of Mythology, it is basically a real-time strategy game similar to Age of Empires. Except instead of pitting civilizations against each other, it adds heroes including gods and mythological creatures. This also allows for more fantastical elements and abilities, including being able to flatten cities with meteor strikes or lightning storms.

Since the Definitive Edition may take a while to come out, users can grab the Extended Edition for now. It also just so happens that Steam is running their Summer sale event. So it is currently 75% off (including the version with the DLC).

Also available for 81% off the regular price is Microsoft’s entire RTS bundle. This includes all HD Age of Empire games, Age of Mythology as well as Halo Wars Definitive Edition.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is on schedule for a Fall 2019 release date. Both AoE III: DE and Age of Empires IV are expected sometime in 2020.

