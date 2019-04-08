Microsoft Plans Ultimate Xbox Game Pass Package

Over the last 6 months, there have been more than a few rumours suggesting that Microsoft was strongly considering the release of a new Xbox One console. While this wouldn’t be a next-generation release, there was a key factor of interest. Namely, that the console would be an entirely streaming based system. In other words, no disk drive, no specifically heavy hardware. Simply the capability of being able to stream and play games directly online.

Such a system does, of course, have many advantages. For example, it makes the system a lot less expensive to produce. In addition, it would also generate practically all of its gaming revenue via either subscription packages or online stores.

In a report via Eurogamer, however, further details have emerged suggesting that this system might be taking a step closer to reality. Why? Well, it seems that Microsoft is planning a new ‘Ultimate’ tier to their highly-popular game pass service. One that is going to be specifically targeting this rumoured new console.

What Do We Know About It?

In terms of specifics, very little. With Microsoft reportedly set to announce the new disk-less Xbox One before the end of this month, however, the new ‘Ultimate Game Pass’ is also expected to form part of that same announcement.

The current working theory, however, is that it will essentially combine both the Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass services into one package. This will then be offered for a price something in the region of £11.50 (about $14).

If this is true, then the system could prove very popular. Hell, even I might consider getting one if they’re priced around the £150 mark. A price which (more) rumours are indicating.

What do you think? Do you like the idea of this system/package? – Let us know in the comments!

