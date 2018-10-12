Microsoft Pulls Out Minecraft for Apple TV from the App Store

One Less Gaming Platform for Minecraft

Microsoft has quietly pulled out the Apple TV version of Minecraft recently. Users who already have the game installed will still be able to play it. It is also even possible to make online purchases. However, it is no longer listed on the App store.

Apparently the game has been pulled out for the past few weeks. Although, it is not surprising that this went about quietly since low numbers is the reason it got axed. Those who still have the game on their device will see a pop-up screen notifying them of the discontinuation.

The 10 year old mentioned it on Sunday. Didn’t see the splash screen then but here it is… pic.twitter.com/XYQ2TirzM7 — mac-interactive 🇬🇧🇪🇺🌍🌌 (@macinteractive) October 9, 2018

Does This Signal the Death of Gaming on Apple TV?

Some would argue that gaming on Apple TV does not make sense to begin with. With Microsoft pulling out one of the world’s most popular gaming titles on the platform, it certainly means that there is almost no hope left at all.

Apple themselves have failed to market the Apple TV’s viability as a gaming platform, so the fault lies squarely on them. It also does not help that the company required all games to support the Siri Remote and MFi controllers. This in turn made it much more difficult for developers to port complex games to tvOS. Due in large part to the Siri Remote being severely limiting.