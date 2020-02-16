Microsoft Pulls the KB4524244 Update Due to Crash Issues

For a few years now, there has been more than a little concern over how much quality control Microsoft puts into its Windows 10 updates. We have, for example, already seen a number of their prior major patches cause significant problems for a significant portion of users.

In a report via GHacks, however, one of their most recent standalone ‘optional’ updates for Windows 10 (KB4524244) has now officially been pulled from their update list. Why? Well, apparently because it was causing a significant number of users systems to hang or crash.

Microsoft Pulls a Windows 10 Update

In the statement, while Microsoft doesn’t specifically cite the issues that the patch has caused, they have confirmed that the update is being removed and will not be re-issued. Well, not at least until it is fixed and, even then, will likely just be bundled into their next bi-annual update.

So, what issues is it unofficially causing? Well, these include:

System freezes

Boot-Up problems

Installation issues

System ‘hangs’

“This standalone security update has been removed due to an issue affecting a sub-set of devices. It will not be re-offered from Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Update Catalog. Note Removal of this standalone security update does not affect successful installation or any changes within any other February 11, 2020 security updates. Including Latest Cumulative Update (LCU), Monthly Rollup or Security Only update.”

I’ve Installed It – What Should I Do?

While you may not have had any specific problems after the update, some users have reported that it may impact the success of the ‘reset my PC’ feature. A rather useful tool if your computer gets horrifically borked! As such, you may want to remove it simply to safeguard that function.

So, how do you do it? Well, the easiest way is to first check if you have definitely installed it. Using your Windows 10 search bar, simply type in “View your update history”. Click on the program and you’ll be given a full list of all your Windows 10 updates.

If you see KB4524244 on the list, you can easily uninstall the update from this menu. If you didn’t, then you never installed it in the first place. A factor which, given that this was a standalone optional update, is probably the most likely scenario for you.

It is though, yet another example of Microsoft creating more problems with updates than they fix. Something they desperately need to start improving!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!