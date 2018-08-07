Microsoft Puts Classic Skype Shutdown On Hold

Microsoft Lets Skype ‘Classic’ Live A Little Longer

With the release of a brand new version of Skype, Microsoft announced that it planned to scrap the former version entirely. Like many times in which a product is updated though, many users simply prefer the previous version. There is no better example of that recently than the near-disastrous Snapchat update which managed to alienate a massive portion of the users.

You would have thought though that Microsoft may have learnt that lesson before. If not from Snapchat then by the still relatively poor adoption rates that Windows 10 has seen.

Customer Feedback

With the release of Skype 8.0 though, many users were unhappy at the changes. Particularly since Microsoft planned to completely scrap the prior version. In a report via The Verge though, based on the overwhelming support of the ‘classic’ version Microsoft has said that they will, temporarily, allow it to remain for a little longer.

Don’t Get Too Excited!

Before you get too excited about this news Microsoft has said that it will still be scrapped. This will definitely happen at some point or another. What they will look to do, however, is to look to adopt the latest version to accommodate some of the features lost in the update. Since this was the major bugbear of those who didn’t like the change, it makes sense and it’s a win-win for all.

For many though, this just represents a fresh instance of Microsoft attempting to fix something that wasn’t broken in the first place. Many feel that Skype 7.0 was actually practically perfect. Update 8.0 isn’t what was either wanted by the users nor was it actually necessary. You will, of course, have your own opinion on that.

So, the good news is Skype Classic is set to remain. The bad news is that it is still going, we just don’t know when yet!

What do you think? Do you like the new version of Skype? – Let us know in the comments!