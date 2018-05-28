Microsoft Release First Xbox 360 Update In 2 Years

With all the fuss over the Xbox One, its easy to forget that there was actually not one, but 2 Xbox consoles before it. Somehow, despite its popularity, the Xbox 360 has drifted somewhat into obscurity. Then again, it is now around 13 years since it launched. Does that make you feel old?

For those of you who are still playing Xbox 360 though, or do occasionally like a bit of the retro gaming, then for the first time in 2 years, Microsoft has released a new update for the system. The Xbox 360 might nearly be gone, but it’s not forgotten.

What does it update?

The update can be read in full here. In brief, though, it seems that the update is more to implement minor fixes and improvements. Despite this being the first update in some time, it seems that Microsoft hasn’t found much-requiring change.

Users should be prompted to automatically update the next time you turn on the console. That is, of course, presuming you have it connected to the internet. Failing which you can manually start the update by accessing the settings and update menus accordingly. If you want to check if you’re already had the update, then you should be on OS version 2.0.17526.0. Admittedly a long number, but if you’re lower than that then an update is available.

Is it worth updating?

Console updates are nearly always worth it and in most cases are usually necessary. With the Xbox 360 being out of the main cycle for quite some time now though such an update probably isn’t too urgent. The real question though is how many people are still playing on the Xbox 360?

What do you think? Are you still playing on an Xbox 360? Have you had the system update? – Let us know in the comments!