Microsoft Releases a New ‘Final’ Free Windows 7 Update

With Windows 7 officially entering its end of life earlier this month, users who didn’t opt for the extended support have found themselves cut off from further updates. The operating system, for them, was effectively in an ‘as is’ form from that point on.

With the launch of one free final update upon its ‘death‘, however, it seems that Windows 7 users are set to get one more free update. Why? Well, it seems that the last update created a rather annoying bug!

Windows 7 To Get One ‘Final’ Free Update

In a report via TechSpot, it was found that the final update was creating a problem with users ‘wallpaper’ settings. Put simply, if an image was set to ‘stretched’ they would instead see a black screen.

While admittedly quite a minor problem, it was believed that Microsoft was initially only going to offer the fix to ESU customers. It seems, however, that based on the somewhat trivial nature of the issue, they are offering it to all Windows 7 users.

What Do We Think?

The update is set to be released imminently. As such, if you are still using Windows 7 then a quick check of your update settings should prompt you to make the download. If not now, then in the very near future. Well, presuming you installed the prior ‘final’ update which caused the problem in the first place.

Some will, however, consider this all rather fitting. Specifically, that the final ‘free’ patch released for Windows 7 should’ve effectively signed the operating system off by creating a problem that wasn’t there to begin with. On the plus side though, at least Microsoft is fixing it!

Will this be the last free update though? Well, we have our doubts. Those of you still on the operating system, however, do have some decisions to make!

