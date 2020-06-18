Microsoft Releases Fix For Windows 10 Printer Issues

You may recall earlier this week we reported on how a fairly standard Windows 10 security update was causing a number of users to have some big and unexpected problems when it came to printing. Specifically, that the update had caused an issue with the printer spool function that would cause it to incorrectly shutdown. A factor that, by proxy, meant that printers were not receiving the information and were, therefore, not working.

Well, in a report via TechSpot, if you have had this problem, then there is some potentially good news. Microsoft has officially released a fix for the problem, albeit, depending on which version of Windows 10 you have, it may not be quite ready for you yet!

Windows 10 Update Fixes Printer Problems (For Some)

Following the initial report, while the issue has not affected all users, it is known to potentially be a problem regardless of what version of Windows 10 you are using. While only thought to specifically affect certain printers, if you have been having this printing problem then this has undoubtedly been very annoying.

Well, the good news is that following the release of new fixes, many of you who have had this issue might now be able to resolve it.

Where Can I Get the Fix?

As we understand it, the fix will not be made generally available via the ‘Windows Update’ feature. You will instead have to manually download it. The reason for this is the problem hasn’t affected all users and, as such, it’s not uncommon to see Microsoft hold fire on releasing ‘hotfixes’ where they’re not necessary.

If you have, however, had this problem, while a fix is available, it will depend on your version of Windows 10 and, rather ironically, it doesn’t include the most recent updated release. Hopefully, though, the below links will help some of you out there!

What do you think? Have you experienced this problem? If so, have the above updates been helpful to you? – Let us know in the comments!