Microsoft Removes 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Subscription

The chances are that if you own an Xbox console, you probably take out one of their subscription packages to give you access to the (genuinely good) library of games available. If you do, however, do this on a 12-month upfront basis, however, you may want to pay attention.

In a report via WindowsCentral, Microsoft has (somewhat quietly) removed the option to take out the 12-Month Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Microsoft Ends 12-month Xbox Live Gold Subscription

In the report, while both singular month and 3-month bundles are still available via the store, Microsoft has (without any notification) removed the option to pre-pay for the 12-month long option. Initially perceived to potentially have just been an error, a closer check has confirmed that the product SKU has been completely removed from their website.

While unclear as to why Microsoft has done this, the prevailing theory is that it may have been done to better promote their alternative Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service.

What Happens Now?

Well, if you are currently on a 12-month bundle (specifically on the Xbox Live Gold tier), then take note that when it ends you may only have to option to purchase a 3-month long package at best. Alternatively, however, while perhaps not completely ideal for you, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate may (like it or not) be the shape of the future of gaming on the Xbox platform.

