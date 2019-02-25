Microsoft Reveal HoloLens 2 With a Hefty Price Tag

Microsoft Reveal HoloLens 2

Microsoft is currently one of the biggest companies investing in AR (augmented reality) technology. With the release of their HoloLens, we got to see the potential of what it had to offer combining the ‘real world’ with artificially inserted aspects via the headset display. While it’s development is a key focus of Microsoft future initiatives, it is one that is currently under some criticism by employees. Specifically, those who disagree with the companies decision to enter into a contract with the US army.

Despite a recent petition to cancel this deal, however, it hasn’t stopped Microsoft revealing their brand new HoloLens 2 design. An updated version that features more than a few improvements on the original model.

What Improvements Can We Expect?

Announcing the product at MWC in Barcelona, Microsoft has touted the following improvements to their Hololens 2 design;

Eye movement tracking.

Hand recognition (for interactivity).

Direct manipulation of holograms.

Carbon fibre lightweight design.

Improved comfort design.

While this does all sound impressive (and the video above is a key factor of that), this technology does, however, have something of a caveat. Namely, the price tag.

When Is It Out And How Much Will It Cost?

Although Microsoft hasn’t set a specific release date for the Hololens 2, they are currently accepting preorders. This headset, however, will come with a price tag of $3,500. This places it at over $1,000 more expensive than their AR rival the ‘Magic Leap’. This headset, however, does appear to carry more than enough punch surrounding the design to make it, at least on the surface, the better AR device.

In addition to this, the company is also expected to release a ‘Hololens 3’ which will reportedly carry a far more consumer-friendly price tag.

While it is expensive, the Hololens 2 might represent one of the first major breakthroughs in AR technology. One that significantly improves upon the original design and truly brings AR implementation one step closer to reality.

