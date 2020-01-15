Microsoft Starts Rolling Out it’s Chromium-based Edge Browser

I think it’s pretty fair to say that while Microsoft’s Edge browser isn’t bad, it lacks a lot of the key features seen within its biggest competitors. Google Chrome being undoubtedly the largest!

As such, since 2018, Microsoft has been working on a brand new version of it that would transition itself over to a Chromium-based platform.

Well, if you’re getting sick and tired of Google Chrome eating all of your RAM, and don’t like any of the current alternatives, then we might have some good news for you! In a report via TheNextWeb, Microsoft has officially begun the rollout of its latest internet browser.

Microsoft is Rolling Out its New Chromium-based Edge Browser

Utilizing the same engine used in Google Chrome, Opera, and Vivaldi, the latest version of Edge will look to provide users with support for Chrome extensions, the creation of user profiles, and (as you might expect) faster web browsing.

In other words, it’s marketing itself as being as functional as its competition, while being faster and less resource greedy. Not that we expected them to say anything to the contrary.

A quick check shows that, at the time of writing, Google Chrome currently has the browser market pretty massively sewn up. It will, therefore, be interesting to see how many people will be trying it out. I think, in truth, I’ll probably have a go with it. While I currently use Google Chrome, I’m always open to something better coming along!

Where Can I Get It?

The new version of Edge will only be offered to Windows 10 users and, in addition, once launched the older browser will be killed off.

So, how do you get it? – Well, it will be made available via the ‘Windows Update’ platform starting today. As this is a staged rollout though, don’t expect it to be immediately available. It could be today, it could be tomorrow, it could be in a couple of weeks! Rest assured though, it is coming!

Given the frustration that many users have with Google Chrome and it’s RAM devouring nature, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few people try this out! Who knows, by this time next year, that chart above may look very different indeed!

What do you think? Which internet browser do you use? Are you planning on trying out this new version of Edge? – Let us know in the comments!