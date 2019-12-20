Microsoft Store Suggests Kingdom Hearts III is Coming to PC

Over the last few years, Square Enix has been one of the most notable developers who, despite having more prior connections with console releases, has expressed strong interesting in transitioning their games over to the PC market.

Of their more notable titles currently available, however, the most obvious exceptions to that ‘rule’ has been Kingdom Hearts 3. While there were rumours that a PC port could happen in early 2018, so far those have clearly not materialised.

Following a post on the Microsoft Store, however, a rather substantial hint has dropped that a PC release may (finally) be just around the corner.

Is Kingdom Hearts 3 Getting a PC Port?

Now, we should note for the sake of clarity that the website listing (which you can check out here) does on the surface refer to the Xbox One version of the game.

When you look into the small print at the bottom, however, a rather interesting note has been made. Specifically, one that indicates a Windows 10 installation of the game.

“Get this app while signed in to your Microsoft account and install on your Windows 10 devices.”

What Do We Think?

This certainly isn’t nailed on confirmation that Kingdom Hearts 3 is coming to the PC. This note may, after all, simply be a standard place marker that was accidentally included in the post.

Given the nature of this hint, however, the community is largely drawing one of two conclusions. Either the game is set to be added to the (highly-excellent value) Game Pass, or a full-blown PC release is just around the corner.

I guess we’ll find out in the coming weeks/months, but if this was confirmed in the next few days, wouldn’t it be an awesome and unexpected Christmas present?

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!