Microsoft Tests a New Edge Feature to Block Dodgy Downloads

With the launch of the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser earlier this month, it’s already managed to make a few converts of us here at eTeknix. Is it notably better than Google Chrome? Well, that’s debatable. What isn’t up for question, however, is that in terms of resources, it’s massively less greedy with your RAM. And, in terms of performance, it seems to work at least as well.

In a report via The Verge, however, a new feature (currently being tested in the latest beta build) could be set to land in the coming weeks that could make your browsing experience a lot more secure!

Microsoft Tests App Download Blocker on Edge

In the report, it has been found that the latest beta version of the Edge browser is giving users the option to turn on a new security feature. One that will automatically look to block any app downloads that could cause potential harm to your PC.

We’re talking about malware, adware, bloatware and generally crap designed to fill up your computer with stuff you couldn’t possibly want! Applications that, people who are not overly tech-savvy, might not know how to identify!

What Do We Think?

It’s an interesting new feature. One that will undoubtedly be very useful to users who aren’t computer literate to the point that they can tell legitimate downloads from dodgy ones. Will it work though? Well, while the jury it out, it surely can’t hurt to try!

It seems, however, that the initial reception to the feature has been very positive. As such, you can likely expect this to land officially in the very near future!

What do you think? Do you think features like this could help users? Have you tried the new version of Edge? If so, what do you think about it so far? – Let us know in the comments!