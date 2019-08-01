Microsoft to Add An Emergency Cloud Windows 10 Installer

I must admit that it has been a very long time since I found (or even heard) of a system that was so irreparably damaged that the self-contained diagnostics or even the ‘reset’ function couldn’t get one of the more modern Windows operating systems working again. Put simply, operating systems are far more reliable these days and Windows 10, in terms of recovery options, is pretty bulletproof.

Let us presume, however, that you go to turn on your PC and Windows outright refuses to run. Worse, none of the recovery modes can restore your operating system to even a (just barely) functional state. What can you do at this point? You can’t access the internet to create a new boot and, with Windows 10 often coming as a free upgrade to older versions, you can’t exactly re-install your older operating system and expect everything to be just how you left it.

Well, in a report via the Verge, Microsoft is set to introduce a new feature that will cover such a scenario. Namely, a cloud-based service that will always ensure you have a Windows installation to hand!

Microsoft to Introduce Cloud-Based ‘Emergency’ Windows 10 Installer

The system will (essentially) copy what Apple does with its MACOS systems. Put simply, if Windows 10 will outright refuse run or recover, the operating system will be downloaded from a cloud which will allow you to install it onto your PC and (hopefully) get things running again.

At the moment, this is more of a concept than a release just on the horizon. It is, however, an interesting option to have. Albeit, we don’t have it just yet!

What Do We Think?

As we said earlier, the Windows 10 operating system is fairly bulletproof these days. Well, in so much as you would genuinely struggle to find yourself in a situation where you couldn’t get it running again.

With this feature more likely to be useful on their notebook-style systems rather than desktops, however, it’s nice to know that another safety net will be there. Well, whenever Microsoft releases it at least. As for when that will happen? Well, we’re left guessing on that one I’m afraid!

What do you think? Do you like the idea of this as a new feature? When was the last time you couldn’t recover your operating system? – Let us know in the comments!