Microsoft to Release Windows 10 File Recovery Tool

Most PC owners will know the frustration in accidentally deleting files you wanted to keep. Admittedly, for me, it has mostly occurred when a hard drive has (rather impromptiously) decided to die. For anyone in those situations though, you’re probably aware of the masses of frankly, hit and miss products available out there to try and help you get your data back.

Well, in a report via The Verge, it seems that Microsoft may be planning to release its own version of a file recovery tool via an upcoming Windows 10 update!

Windows 10 – File Recovery!

Following an image of the recovery tool appearing online, users will be able to utilize it as an in-built function (via the DOS prompt) to attempt to recover files accidentally deleted from their PC. While this might be very useful, however, it does come with some limitations. For example, it is believed that only the following file types will be recoverable in this tool:

MP3 files

MP4 videos

PDF documents

JPEG images

Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents

What Do We Think?

While the file recovery type is somewhat limited, it does seem to cover most of the ‘basic’ aspects of what many users would consider important or irreplaceable files. Remember though, the crux to this working boils down to whether that particular piece of memory the files were occupying has been written over. If it has, while there is still a slim chance of recovery, I wouldn’t expect this tool to perform those levels of miracles!

Still, considering it’s going to be added for free in the near future, you can’t grumble too much about it! Albeit, you’re probably hoping you’ll never need to use it!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!