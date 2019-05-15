Microsoft Urges Windows 7 & XP Users to Apply Security Update

Windows 7 & XP Update Warning

While Windows XP user figures have started to dwindle a little over the last year or so, there are still a huge number of people who are (through preference or stubbornness) still sticking with 7. Admittedly, the transition to Windows 10 hasn’t proven to be popular by all and while the adoption rate is solid, it’s certainly not as high as Microsoft would have liked.

If you are, however, still using Windows 7, XP or even server versions, then you may want to pay attention. In a report via The Verge, Microsoft has issued an official warning strong advising all users to apply the most recent security update!

Ransomware Returns!

Microsoft has identified a vulnerability in these older operating systems. One which exists in the remote code execution vulnerability in the remote desktop services. This exploit could essentially allow for malware (such as the Wannacry virus) to be installed. Specifically, without any prompt or warning to the user.

As such, users are strongly of these operating systems are advised to make the update immediately. Windows 8 and 10 users, however, need not worry as the exploit doesn’t exist for those systems.

This Must Be Serious

Considering that it has been just over 5 years since Microsoft stopped officially supporting XP, it’s clearly quite a significant issue for them. It is certainly usual these days to see them go to the trouble of releasing a patch.

For those of you using that OS, however, you will be required to make the download manually. You can access all the key Windows XP updates via the link here!

Given that Windows 7 is still supported (for just 9 more months) users should be able to use the operating system itself to make the changes. It does, however, highlight the importance of security updates. In addition, what users will do when 7 is finally cut-loose by Microsoft.

What do you think? – Which operating system do you use? Are you resisting making the move to 10? If so, why? – Let us know in the comments!