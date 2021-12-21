Microsoft Reportedly Already Working on a More Potent Xbox Series X

It’s only been just over a year since the release of the Xbox Series X and S consoles, but as often is the way in the tech world, things are rarely allowed to stand still for long. Following a report via TechPowerUp, however, unconfirmed reports are already suggesting that not only is Microsoft currently working on a new upgraded version of the Xbox Series X, but more so, it may be set for a general release as early as 2023!

Microsoft Xbox Series X Elite

The new system is thought to be coming under the name ‘Xbox Series X Elite’, and it predominantly seems that the upgrade aspect of its design will primarily (or possibly solely) be based on a brand new 6nm processor. And, just in case this wasn’t obvious, one that will come with a significantly faster clock speed than that seen on the original (current) model.

In addition, it’s also believed that it will feature a brand new case design (concepted here by ‘Let’s Go Digital’) that will not only see a return to a more traditional shape (such as that seen in the Xbox One X), but also the inclusion of some ARGB lighting strips because we all know that lighting makes anything go faster! (Not really).

When Will We Know More?

If Microsoft is planning to launch the Xbox Series X Elite in 2023, which seems likely in the overall cycle, then we can probably expect some firmer news to start appearing in around 10 months’ time. Admittedly though, between now and then, I wouldn’t necessarily suggest you hold off purchasing an Xbox Series X if you’re lucky enough to find one. This ‘Elite’ version is certainly not going to be any cheaper and, on the whole, seems to largely represent quality of life upgrades than anything truly substantial.

It will, however, be interesting to see if Sony responds to this with their practically inevitable PS5 Pro.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!