Minecraft Classic Goes Free to Play on your Browser

Minecraft Classic

It’s certainly come a long way over its history, but at this point, I honestly doubt that there are many gamers out there who haven’t tried Minecraft in one form or another.

With the game shortly coming upon its 10th birthday, however, Mojang has offered the internet something very surprising. Namely, that you can now play the original ‘classic’ version of the game for free via your browser!

Basic But Still Good!

Admittedly, the game has moved a long a bit since it’s original release. As such, some of the features from the newer releases are clearly not here. This is bare-bones original Minecraft.

It does, however, still offer more than enough fun for the sandbox builder or explorer in each of us. Better still, being made available for free you can literally play it right now via your browser!

For someone who is the king of mud huts, I’m all over this!

This is my house…

Where Can I Play It?

Available to play online, all you need is a compatible internet browser. Both Chrome and Edge seem to work perfectly fine with it. Better still, you can even get a link from within your game to invite other people to directly join your world!

You can try the game out via the link here! – For free, how can you possibly complain!

What do you think? Are you going to give this a go? In addition, how good (or bad) were/are you at Minecraft? – Let us know in the comments!