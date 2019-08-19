Minecraft Getting Ray Tracing With Free Update!

I must admit that since the launch of the RTX series of graphics cards, the ray tracing revolution has been a bit of a dull affair. I love the technology, and I can appreciate on a technical level that it’s a real game-changer. Doing this kind of stuff in real-time is a big deal and will absolutely be the future of gaming. However, Nvidia was hit with a cart before the horse scenario. The GPU needed to be released so developers can make games for it, which meant a short supply of titles to play in those early months. That’s certainly starting to change though.

Minecraft

What’s interesting about this choice is that the Minecraft Super Duper Graphics Pack was ditched just last week. It was basically improved textures, lighting, surfaces, etc for the game on all formats. PC gamers have mods that can do that, and so do consoles to some extent, but it would have been nice regardless.

Ray Tracing

The new update adds a little touch of realism to the otherwise blocky world. Seeing the specular highlights and reflections in metallic blocks really sparks new life into them. Check out the trailer above to see what I mean! It’s going to be a must-have update for those using Nvidia RTX cards, that’s for sure. Plus, it’s amazing to see Minecraft remaining relevant even after all these years! Are you still playing Minecraft after all these years? Would this may you return to the game?

