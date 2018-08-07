Minecraft Movie Delayed As Director Leaves Project

Given how massive a franchise Minecraft is, you’re probably not going to be surprised to learn that a film is in production. I say that because personally, I had no idea one was, but at the same time, I didn’t meet the news with any shock. If films in recent years have proven anything, it’s that animation is hot and if you tie a film into a ridiculously popular trend, they’ll do it.

Well, either way, a film is in the works and was originally scheduled to release in May 2019. It seems though that the production has hit a little snag. In a report via TheWrap, production on the film has temporarily been delayed as the director, Rob McElhenney has left the project.

Left Or Sacked?

Well, that is a major question and one which neither he nor Warner Bros. is really answering to any satisfaction. Warner Bros. has announced that Aaron and Adam Nee will now be taking over the project to look to bring it to a cinematic release. If a director has been replaced though, that’s usually not a good sign.

When Will The Film Release?

The film was initially scheduled to release on May 24th 2019. That date, however, is clearly no longer going to happen. As such it’s likely that the Minecraft film will be pushed back until probably around July/August 2019. This will, just, keep is scraping into the Summer Holiday target this film will obviously want to achieve.

The only real question from this point though is, can you really make a Minecraft film? The short answer is yes, since film to game adaptations have been made with much less source material. I suppose then the question really should be, will the Minecraft movie be any good? – We’ll have to wait and see!