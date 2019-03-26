MINIX Launches the NEO N42C-4 Mini PC

Palm-Sized Desktop PC

Mini PCs can be decently powerful these days, despite being palm sized. In the case of the MINIX NEO N42C-4, it can be 13.9 x 13.9 x 3 cm. Even so, it is able turn an Intel Pentium CPU with passive cooling.

Despite the compact size, it is good enough to run multiple monitors and provide desktop PC functionality. The small size also makes it possible to easily tuck-in behind the monitor or underneath the table.

In terms of hardware, the MINIX NEO N42C-4 comes with 32GB of internal eMMC storage and 4GB of DDR3L RAM. While the eMMC is soldered into the board, users can expand internal storage . This can be a SATA SSD installed on the M.22 2280 slot. Similarly, the DDR3L RAM can also be upgraded to 8GB. That is because it uses standard SO-DIMM slots and are not soldered in place.

It already has a built in 802.11ac WiFi, but additional Gigabit Ethernet network connectivity via an RJ45 port is also available. Peripherals and other storage devices can connect via three USB 3.0 buttons at the front.

There is also a USB-C port in the rear, but this is for display output along with the mini-DP and full size HDMI port available. All three can be used simultaneously for a triple monitor setup.

How Much is the MINIX NEO N42C-4 Mini PC?

The MINIX NEO N42C-4 mini-PC is now available in the UK via Amazon starting for £249.99.

Two other variants are also available: one with a MINIX W2 remote bundle ( £262.99) for media centre PCs, and another that comes bundled with a 128GB M.2 SSD ( £284.99).

