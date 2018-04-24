Mixcder Introduces the E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Active Noise Cancelling Headphones from Mixcder

American global audio specialist Mixcder is announcing the availability of their new E7 headphones in the UK. These feature wireless active noise cancelling technology and is the perfect headphones for commuters. The portable noise cancelling headphones shields users from external noise, while the lack of cable frees up movement. Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) is different from simple noise isolation as it actually detects incoming noise, analyses sound waves then inverses he waves to cancel out the ambient sound.

Users can even freely switch between turning this feature on and off on the E7 via a button on the left ear cup. There are also volume buttons on the cup itself for convenience.

The E7 connects using Bluetooth technology and is equipped with 40mm drivers. A single charge can last up to 20 hours. Even when it runs out of battery, users can just plug-in the 3.5mm audio cable to use the E7 as a standard wired headphone. This cable comes with the accessory, as well as the USB charging cable. It even has a carrying case so that the E7 travels safely without damage.

How Much is the MIxcder E7 ANC Headphone?

The Mixcder E7 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones is now available via Amazon UK for only £41.99.