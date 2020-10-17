Modder Plays Doom Using Minecraft Sheep (Sort Of)

The modding community certainly hasn’t been shy in recent years over proving that at least two major gaming concepts are possible. Firstly, that you can run Doom on pretty much anything with the right amount of tweaks. And secondly, Minecraft can be a lot more complicated than just building yourself a dirt hut to hide from the creepers at night.

Well, in looking to combine the two (in a very weird fashion), YouTube and Modding enthusiast ‘Treyzania’ has released a video showing how, through the use of a lot of Minecraft sheep, it is possible to use them as a ‘display’ while playing Doom.

Doom – Minecraft Sheep Edition

While I do not present to understand this in its entirety, as I understand it, by the use of a video encoding mod, ‘Treyzania’ has found a way to make it entirely possible to utilize the sheep to replicate what is being played from within a separate video file.

What does this mean? Well, as you can see in the video below, not only are they capable of ‘rendering’ Doom being played based on the source clip, but they’re even also able to get in on one of the internets most popular memes/trolls.

What Do We Think?

Well, if Archimedes said “Give me a lever long enough and a fulcrum on which to place it, and I shall move the world” then it seems pretty clear that if you give modders the most insane concept and enough time to work on it, then they can achieve the most amazing and bizarre gaming creations around. The only limit is their imagination… and possibly their sanity.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!