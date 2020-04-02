Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Will (Likely) Never Get Multiplayer

Yesterday, in something of moderately strange timing considering it was April Fools day, Activision confirmed the upcoming launch of Modern Warfare 2 with the PS4 version available to play right now! Great news for gamers as this contains (and I’ll admit, arguably) one the greatest single-player campaigns the franchise has ever seen.

It may surprise you to learn, however, that the game does not include a multiplayer mode and, if the comments of Activision are to be taken as their final stance, it likely never will!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered

As part of their official gaming blog post (which you can read in full here), Activision has said:

“Rather than release a separate, multiplayer experience as a standalone pack. Activision and Infinity Ward are looking to bring more classic map experiences to new life within the Modern Warfare universe as it continues to grow and build over time.”

What Do We Think?

The move isn’t entirely surprising if we’re being honest. Despite the mildly confusing situation we have with titles, ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ is still a relatively new game. In addition, we’ve already seen Activision introduce a number of ‘classic’ maps to it. As such, it always seemed unlikely that they’d want to muddy the waters or split the player base.

Admittedly, my experiences with the original Modern Warfare 2 are mixed. While I loved the game, and the multiplayer, I still can’t forgive the absolutely shoddy manner in which the PC version of the game handled cheaters. Do you think it’s bad in games like PUBG? Then trust me, MW2 was 100 times worse!

On the plus side though, we do still get the single-player MW2 game. A campaign which, at the risk of repeating myself, I still consider the best to date!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!