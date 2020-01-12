Modern Warfare to Add 3 v 3 Gunfight and Various Bug Fixes

Call of Duty Modern Warfare is, undoubtedly, one of my most favourite games at the moment. Is it perfect, though? In a nutshell, hell no! There’s still plenty of aspects about it that need fixing or improving. I can’t deny, however, that it’s about 1000 times more fun than I ever thought it would be. And considering I hadn’t played a COD game since MW2, that should give you a pretty solid idea as to how I feel about it.

In a report via Eurogamer, however, if you too are enjoying the game but would like to see some of the problems resolved, then there is some good news for you! Activision has confirmed that, in addition to new modes and features being added to the game, they’re also going to fix some of the more bothersome bugs.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

So, what can we expect? Well, firstly Activision has confirmed that a 3 v 3 ‘Gunfight’ game mode will be added. In addition to this, they will also be bringing back the tournament mode of this game version. Something that was last seen when the game originally launched in November. On top of all that, they’ve also confirmed that the ‘loadout’ mode (in which you customise your guns and attachments etc.) will also have an overhaul. Specifically to make it a bit more user-friendly.

So, what about bug fixes? Well, if you’re hoping that the 725 is set to get another nerf, then I’m afraid you’re out of luck. What they will do, however, is fix a glitch that allowed people to escape the map in Ground War and also to stop some janky collision exploits on Cargo.

Should I Get This Game?

While I’m not going to go into the whole jazz of writing a review for Call of Duty Modern Warfare, I can wholeheartedly recommend it to those of you who are sitting on the fence.

As above, it isn’t perfect, but it’s a damn sight more polished than we’ve recently come to expect from multiplayer first-person shooters. Is it fun though? Well, check out the video below of a YouTuber playing the Gunfight game mode and you can make your own mind up! PS – The video does contain colourful language at points, so kids might want to avoid it! – This is Call of Duty after all and we all know what a wonderful community that franchise has.

What do you think? Are you playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare? If so, what’s your favourite game mode? – Let us know in the comments!