Mojang is Developing a Minecraft Dungeon-Crawler Spin-off

/ 2 hours ago

Mojang is Developing a Minecraft Dungeon-Crawler Spin-off

Say Hello to Minecraft: Dungeons

Minecraft developer Mojang recently announced a new game at Minecon, and unsurprisingly, it is Minecraft-related. The game title is Minecraft: Dungeons and it is a dungeon-crawler style game. Naturally, it also retains the same blocky voxel style graphics which made the series endearing.

According to Mojang, this spin-off is being worked on by “a small and dedicated team” in Stolkholm, Sweden. Adding that this is a passion project for them, taking inspiration from their love of classic dungeon-crawler games.

In Minecraft: Dungeons, players will constantly discover new weapons and items which will help defeat swarms of nasty mobs. There will be canyons, swamps and mines to traverse, whether you are fighting or feeling through them. Like any good dungeon-crawler, co-op makes the adventure more fun. So players can team up with up to four friends, and battle together through the various levels.

When is Minecraft: Dungeons Coming Out?

Mojang is Developing a Minecraft Dungeon-Crawler Spin-off

According to Mojang, they have been keeping this secret for a long time now, but there is still work to do. The game will launch on PC first sometime in 2019. They are not saying anything more beyond that for now. However, for updates, check out minecraft.net/dungeons from time to time.

Topics: , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja