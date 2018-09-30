Mojang is Developing a Minecraft Dungeon-Crawler Spin-off

Say Hello to Minecraft: Dungeons

Minecraft developer Mojang recently announced a new game at Minecon, and unsurprisingly, it is Minecraft-related. The game title is Minecraft: Dungeons and it is a dungeon-crawler style game. Naturally, it also retains the same blocky voxel style graphics which made the series endearing.

According to Mojang, this spin-off is being worked on by “a small and dedicated team” in Stolkholm, Sweden. Adding that this is a passion project for them, taking inspiration from their love of classic dungeon-crawler games.

In Minecraft: Dungeons, players will constantly discover new weapons and items which will help defeat swarms of nasty mobs. There will be canyons, swamps and mines to traverse, whether you are fighting or feeling through them. Like any good dungeon-crawler, co-op makes the adventure more fun. So players can team up with up to four friends, and battle together through the various levels.

When is Minecraft: Dungeons Coming Out?

According to Mojang, they have been keeping this secret for a long time now, but there is still work to do. The game will launch on PC first sometime in 2019. They are not saying anything more beyond that for now. However, for updates, check out minecraft.net/dungeons from time to time.