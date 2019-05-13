Monster Hunter World Free Trial Goes Live on PS4

Monster Hunter World

So let me start by saying that Monster Hunter World isn’t exactly the best choice of game for the casual player. Combining an open world style, with challenging combat and then JRPG levels of depth, it is almost certainly one of those releases that best rewards those who commit to it.

If you have, however, been wondering what it’s actually like, then PlayStation 4 owners have a fantastic chance to find out as the game has officially launched a free trial which you can try out right now!

Free Trial!

Now, despite this being a free trial, there are of course some limitations. As per the official website for the game (which you can check out via the link here) the trial is detailed as follows:

Trial version available from May 9 23:00 UTC until May 20 23:59 UTC. For more info visit: http://www.monsterhunterworld.com/

This is a demo of Monster Hunter: World where you can play the first part of the full game for free. Play quests, forge equipment and play online until hunter rank 4! Save data from this trial carries over to the full game, so don’t miss out!



*You cannot play this trial version if you have save data from the full game, or have the digital version of the full game

*PlayStation™Network required to play the trial version

*Playing the full game with an account that has trial version save data will cause the data to automatically load. After this, trial version save data cannot be used again in the trial version.

*Add-on content from Monster Hunter: World cannot be used in the trial version

Is It Worth Playing?

While ‘demos’ are (sadly) a bit of an antiquated gaming tradition, Monster Hunter World is perhaps one of the best examples where a demo is a really good idea. You see, games like this are not for everyone and while it looks amazingly fun (and it is) you do really need to commit yourself to this game to get the best from it.

Given that is it free, however, if you’re looking for something to do on your PS4 this is as good an opportunity as any to try it out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!